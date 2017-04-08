Apparel exporters worried over rupee appreciation

Hardening of the Indian rupee against the dollar for the three to five months is turning out to be a matter of concern for apparel exporters.

Apparel exports in 2016 - 2017 were to the tune of 16.9 billion dollars and it might be 17 billion dollars this year. “For the last two years it is hovering around the same figure. In fact, it is declining in volume terms,” according to a spokesperson of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC).

The U.S. and the European markets, which are main for Indian apparel exports, were down. Exports to the west Asian countries was higher but it has also slowed down.

The Central Government announced in June last year a ₹. 6,000 crore package to boost apparel exports. “There was optimism about exports till August or September. But, it started coming down from October last year,” the spokesperson said.

One reason is rupee hardening against the dollar and the other is delay in refund of State levies as announced in the package.The refund is yet to reach many exporters.

The Chinese Yuan, Bangladesh Taka, and Vietnam Dong has also depreciated while the Indian Rupee has hardened by almost 6%, AEPC chairman Ashok Rajani said in a press release.

Exporters book orders two months in advance. Apparel exports are price sensitive and the exporters are unable to book orders in advance due to the over valued rupee, he said.

“Increase in cotton prices and rupee appreciation will not only nullify the intended impact of the package, but also weaken India’s position against our competitors, if left unchecked,” he said.

Mr. Rajani urged the Government to arrest the rise of the rupee and also fast track the roll out of the special package so that exporters benefit.