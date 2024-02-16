ADVERTISEMENT

Apparel export body urges govt. to stop using Delhi airport as transhipment hub for Bangladesh exports

February 16, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Permitting Bangladeshi cargo transshipment from Delhi Air Cargo Terminal at this juncture had only increased logistical challenges and transportation costs for Indian apparel exporters.

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The AEPC requested the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC) to suspend the implementation of a circular dated February 7, 2023, permitting the transshipment of Bangladesh export cargo to third countries via the Delhi Air Cargo complex. | Photo Credit: MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN

Apparel exports, that slid 3.46 % year-on-year in January, are facing more challenges as 20-30 truckloads of cargo are entering the Delhi Air Cargo Complex every day from Bangladesh for transhipment to third countries.

According to Sudhir Sekhri, chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), the continuing Red Sea crisis had raised logistical costs for exporters while leading to a shift in the mode of shipping consignments from sea to air. Permitting Bangladeshi cargo transshipment from Delhi Air Cargo Terminal at this juncture had only increased logistical challenges and transportation costs for Indian apparel exporters.

Almost 20-30 loaded trucks from Bangladesh arrive in New Delhi every day slowing down cargo movement and the airlines were taking undue advantage of this, he alleged. It had led to a steep rise in air-freight rates, delayed handling and processing of export cargo and congestion at the cargo terminal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AEPC, hence, requested the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs CBIC) to suspend implementation of a circular dated February 7, 2023 permitting the transshipment of Bangladesh export cargo to third countries via Delhi Air Cargo complex.

Earlier, such transhipment of Bangladesh export cargo was allowed only via Kolkata Air Cargo Complex, he said.

Textile and apparel exports had contracted 2.29% year-on-year in January.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US