Apparel brand lululemon athletica to hire 250 techies in India

Bengaluru

29 April 2021 22:48 IST

Global performance apparel brand lululemon athletica inc. announced the launch of its India technology hub and development centre, its first such facility outside of North America, in Bengaluru.

The new tech hub, slated to commence operations by August, will hire 250 technologists for the centre by 2022.

The hub is expected to help bolster innovation at lululemon across marketing technology stack, data science, machine learning, and full-stack cloud engineering to support merchandise planning, product and location information management, trade, and network planning functions, as per the company.

