Business

Apparel brand lululemon athletica to hire 250 techies in India

Global performance apparel brand lululemon athletica inc. announced the launch of its India technology hub and development centre, its first such facility outside of North America, in Bengaluru.

The new tech hub, slated to commence operations by August, will hire 250 technologists for the centre by 2022.

The hub is expected to help bolster innovation at lululemon across marketing technology stack, data science, machine learning, and full-stack cloud engineering to support merchandise planning, product and location information management, trade, and network planning functions, as per the company.

ululemon athletica is a healthy lifestyle and athletic brand that sells apparel for yoga, running, training, and other sweaty pursuits.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 11:51:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/apparel-brand-lululemon-athletica-to-hire-250-techies-in-india/article34443919.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY