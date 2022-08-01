Apollo unveils tyres for e-vehicles
Apollo Tyres Ltd. has rolled out tyres for both electric passenger vehicles and two-wheelers.
On Monday, the company introduced Apollo Amperion for the passenger vehicle segment and Apollo WAV range for two-wheelers for the domestic market, the leading tyre manufacturer said in a statement. In the next phase, it proposes to cover motorcycles.
Apollo Amperion would cater to the EVs in hatchback, compact SUV and sedan segments. It has also received fuel savings label with 5-star rating for the PV category by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.
Apollo WAV would cater to the majority of high-powered electric scooters.
“We are already in discussions with multiple OEMs in India to supply these tyres for the EVs, and will be targeting a lion’s share in the EV space in India, in both PV and two-wheeler segments,” Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said.
