Apollo unveils tyres for e-vehicles

The company introduced Apollo Amperion for the passenger vehicle segment and Apollo WAV range for the two-wheeler segment.

Apollo Tyres Ltd. has rolled out tyres for both electric passenger vehicles and two-wheelers.

On Monday, the company introduced Apollo Amperion for the passenger vehicle segment and Apollo WAV range for two-wheelers for the domestic market, the leading tyre manufacturer said in a statement. In the next phase, it proposes to cover motorcycles.

Apollo Amperion would cater to the EVs in hatchback, compact SUV and sedan segments. It has also received fuel savings label with 5-star rating for the PV category by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

Apollo WAV would cater to the majority of high-powered electric scooters.

“We are already in discussions with multiple OEMs in India to supply these tyres for the EVs, and will be targeting a lion’s share in the EV space in India, in both PV and two-wheeler segments,” Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said.