Apollo Tyres will be judicious in capex spending for FY23

Leading tyre maker Apollo Tyres Ltd. (ATL) will be judicious in its capex spending for the next fiscal, said a top official.

“We will not be doing any major capex in the next three to four years. We have put up three very large greenfield capacities in the past 11 years - Chennai, Hungary and Andhra Pradesh,” said Neeraj Kanwar, vice chairman & MD during an earnings call.

Asserting that they remained extremely bullish in the long and medium term, he said: “There will be some small, small capexes to try and manage the situation.”

Currently, ATL is focusing on debottlenecking its plants in two categories especially in truck and bus radial tyres and passenger car radial tyres. “We are running at 80%. But we believe that we can enhance productivity through some of the initiatives such as digitalisation. So, AI and machine learning will help us how to reduce cycle times and increase our production from the same equipment,” he said.

The current levels of utilisation will not warrant any big capex in India immediately, said Gaurav Kumar, CFO.

“So, we will go the brownfield route and judicious capex. The numbers are not exactly finalised. But the India capex for FY23 should be in the range of ₹1,000-1,100 crore. For FY22, the capex is in the range of ₹1,600-1,800 crore,” Mr. Kumar said.

On the spiralling raw material cost, he said that they expected it go up by another about 3%. “So, there is a small inflation further which need to be tackled.”