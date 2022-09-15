Apollo Tyres unveils tyres for premium bikes

Jagriti Chandra CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 21:52 IST

Leading tyre maker Apollo Tyres on Thursday unveiled Tramplr range of Enduro Off-road and Enduro Street tyres for Indian premium motorcycles (150-500 cc).

Tramplr will cater to various motorcycle segments such as Sport Touring, Adventure Touring, Cruisers and Street Sports, which constitutes around 20% of the overall motorcycle market in India.

These tyres comes in two patterns - Tramplr XR and Tramplr ST. They have been designed and developed at company’s global R&D Centre in Chennai and produced at Vadodara, it said in a statement.

Tramplr XR is a 70:30 Enduro Off-road tyre for Adventure Touring and will cater to the likes of Royal Enfield Classics, Yamaha FZ series, Suzuki Gixxer & Intruder, KTM Series, Bajaj Dominar and BMWG310R.

Tramplr ST is a 80:20 Enduro Street tyre for Dual Sports capabilities. It will cater to Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Apache series, Yamaha Fazer and MT15.

