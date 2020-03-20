Apollo Tyres top brass to take pay cut

Apollo Tyres on Friday said its leadership team had decided to take a voluntary pay cut due to the impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

While the company’s CMD Onkar S. Kanwar and vice-chairman & managing director Neeraj Kanwar will take a 25% reduction in their salary, the senior management will be taking a salary cut of 15% during these ‘tough, testing times’.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our employees and their families. We are in uncharted waters but as ‘one family’ we will work together and make the necessary sacrifices to steer Apollo Tyres in the right direction, to overcome this period,” Mr. Kanwar said.