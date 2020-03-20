Business

Apollo Tyres top brass to take pay cut

Senior management to be affected

Apollo Tyres on Friday said its leadership team had decided to take a voluntary pay cut due to the impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

While the company’s CMD Onkar S. Kanwar and vice-chairman & managing director Neeraj Kanwar will take a 25% reduction in their salary, the senior management will be taking a salary cut of 15% during these ‘tough, testing times’.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for our employees and their families. We are in uncharted waters but as ‘one family’ we will work together and make the necessary sacrifices to steer Apollo Tyres in the right direction, to overcome this period,” Mr. Kanwar said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 11:07:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/apollo-tyres-top-brass-to-take-pay-cut/article31122170.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY