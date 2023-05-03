HamberMenu
Apollo Tyres ropes in SAP on its way to go digital

May 03, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

SAP, an enterprise application software and cloud solutions company, on Thursday said it would support Apollo Tyres Limited (ATL), a tyre manufacturer, in moving their digital core onto the cloud and transforming the company into an intelligent, sustainable enterprise.

By moving to SAP’s cloud platform, Apollo Tyres would be able to secure the outer perimeter of its key systems, sweat its assets, innovate new products and services faster, and provide superior customer experiences, SAP said in a statement. “The Indian automotive industry today races towards a new world that is driven by changing consumer preferences and a pivot to a more sustainable world,” said Manish Prasad, Vice President – Metal, Mining, Miscellaneous & Automotive Industry SAP India.

