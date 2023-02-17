ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Tyres rolls out premium tyres for SUVs

February 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Tyres has introduced Vredestein Pinza AT, a premium tyre for sport utility vehicles

Apollo Tyres has introduced Vredestein Pinza AT, a premium product for sport utility vehicles at prices ranging from ₹18,000 to ₹24,000 per tyre.

Manufactured at the company’s units in Vadodara and Andhra Pradesh, these tyres, with all-weather grip and stability, are “comfortably rugged and deliver quieter rides,” Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

“The ‘ultra-high’ performance tyres, targeted at brands such as Jeep, JLR, Mercedes, Toyota and Volvo, have been developed after intensive study into SUV owners’/drivers’ habits and preferences, the company added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US