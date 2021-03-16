Apollo Tyres rolls out Apterra Cross for CSUVs

CHENNAI

16 March 2021 22:45 IST

Apollo Tyres Ltd. has rolled out Apterra Cross tyres for the compact SUV (CSUV) segment. This is the first dedicated range of tyres that caters to the CSUV segment in the Indian automotive industry, the company said. Stating that the current size of CSUV tyre market in India at 4,00,000 tyres per month, the company said it was expected to get doubled soon.The tyres are manufactured at the Oragadam unit and will be introduced in the ASEAN and SAARC markets later. In the domestic market, it will cater to vehicles such as Vitara Brezza and Nexon.

