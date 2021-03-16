Business

Apollo Tyres rolls out Apterra Cross for CSUVs

Apollo Tyres Ltd. has rolled out Apterra Cross tyres for the compact SUV (CSUV) segment. This is the first dedicated range of tyres that caters to the CSUV segment in the Indian automotive industry, the company said. Stating that the current size of CSUV tyre market in India at 4,00,000 tyres per month, the company said it was expected to get doubled soon.The tyres are manufactured at the Oragadam unit and will be introduced in the ASEAN and SAARC markets later. In the domestic market, it will cater to vehicles such as Vitara Brezza and Nexon.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2021 10:46:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/apollo-tyres-rolls-out-apterra-cross-for-csuvs/article34086180.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY