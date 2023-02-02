ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Tyres Q3 net more than doubles to ₹138 crore on ‘strong performance’

February 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Tyres Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended December increased more than twofold to ₹138 crore from the year-earlier period on strong performance. Revenue from operations rose to ₹4,247 crore from ₹3,792 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The domestic demand has helped us tide over the recessionary trends elsewhere,” said chairman Onkar Kanwar.

“Our European operations have still outperformed the market in the first nine months of this fiscal. Input costs eased to some extent in the past quarter, helping improve our margins. The demand momentum in the medium term, looks positive, while there may be some headwinds in the near term,” he said.

