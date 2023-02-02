HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo Tyres Q3 net more than doubles to ₹138 crore on ‘strong performance’

February 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Tyres Ltd.’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended December increased more than twofold to ₹138 crore from the year-earlier period on strong performance. Revenue from operations rose to ₹4,247 crore from ₹3,792 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“The domestic demand has helped us tide over the recessionary trends elsewhere,” said chairman Onkar Kanwar.

“Our European operations have still outperformed the market in the first nine months of this fiscal. Input costs eased to some extent in the past quarter, helping improve our margins. The demand momentum in the medium term, looks positive, while there may be some headwinds in the near term,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.