Apollo Tyres Q2 profit doubles to ₹216 crore

Chennai

04 November 2020 23:00 IST

Apollo Tyres Ltd’s standalone net profit for the quarter ended September rose 117% to ₹216 crore on better sales volume. Total income rose by almost 6% to ₹2,941 crore. It is also reported exceptional item of ₹4.84 crore incurred towards for employee re-organisation exercise. “In India, we have reported our best-ever volumes in truck-bus and passenger car tyres in the replacement market and expanded our distribution footprint. In Europe, we have gained market share in UHP and UUHP passenger car tyre segments, CMD Onkar S. Kanwar.

