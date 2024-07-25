Apollo Tyres plans to become net zero by 2050, says Chairman

Apollo Tyres Ltd. has set an “ambitious” goal to become net zero by 2050, said Chairman Onkar Kanwar.

“We are aiming to be net zero by 2050, use more sustainable materials, and cut back on emissions,” Mr. Kanwar said, addressing shareholders at the company’s 51st Annual General Meeting.

“It’s a big challenge, but we are committed. And we are working with experts to make sure that the company is on the right track. Importantly, this is just not good for the planet, it is good for our business. By being sustainable, we are building a stronger future for all of us,” he said.

Mr. Kanwar said the firm deeply valued sustainable growth and strived to ensure that Apollo Tyres’ progress was not just immediate, but also enduring. The initiatives reflected the company’s dedication to maintaining a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

“Last year, we were aiming to achieve sustainable growth by focussing on growth pillars such as digitalisation, technology and innovation, brand, sustainability and people,” he said.

“Over the past two years, we have made remarkable progress in each of these areas and you can find detailed information about our achievements and advancements in the annual report,” Mr. Kanwar added.

