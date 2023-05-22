Apollo Tyres plans capex-light model for FY24 & FY25

May 22, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

For the next two years, Apollo Tyres Ltd. (ATL) has opted to keep its capex light as it wants to spend mainly on maintenance, IT digitalisation and sustainability-related proects, instead of on growth, said top officials.

“The capex for this coming year would be a very limited at ₹1,100 crore, out of which ₹680 crore would be for India operations,” said CFO Gaurav Kumar, during an analysts call.

Asserting that the capex was towards maintenance, he said, “we continue to invest in areas of digitalisation and sustainability. So, there is no growth capex planned based on the current utilisation levels, which are below 80%,” he said.

According to him, even in Europe, the tyre major will be incurring capex on maintenance, moulds and investment into digitalisation or sustainability.

Company MD & vice-chairman Neeraj Kanwar said going forward ATL would invest in digitalisation, AI and machine learning to enhance productivity and to free up more capacities in both passenger car radials and in truck bus radials.

Mr. Kanwar said that part of the capex would also be towards R&D. “I am not even going into looking at a brownfield expansion right now because the entire focus is on enhancing productivity and debottlenecking some of our plants.”

On the outlook for FY24, Mr. Kanwar said that they foresee healthy demand in the Indian market. In the replacement segment, recovery has begun in the commercial vehicle segment.

“Coming to Europe, we expect the demand to remain soft in the near term. Despite the adverse demand environment, we expect the US market’s top line performance to be healthy in the near term,” Mr. Kanwar said.

“I am confident that we will be able to sustain the momentum in the near term and we’ll continue to have a far more efficient, balanced, and resilient business model in the medium-to-long term,” he added.

