‘Apollo Tyres moving all IT infra to AWS’

Bengaluru

23 November 2021 22:28 IST

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday said Apollo Tyres was moving all its IT infrastructure to AWS to transform itself into a digital firm.

By riding on AWS, Apollo Tyres would be able to connect all seven of its factories in India and Europe in cloud this year. By 2022, the tyre company has plans to migrate all mission-critical enterprise applications, including its SAP applications, to AWS to enhance customer experience, improve process efficiency, and enable process automation, as per an AWS statement.

