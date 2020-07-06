Apollo Tyres looks to go virtual, to cut fixed cost by 20%

Apart from reducing its capital expenditure by ₹400 crore for the current fiscal, Apollo Tyres Ltd. is looking at going virtual to maintain liquidity during the COVID-19-led slowdown period, said a top official.

“We would like to reduce our fixed cost by about 20% during the current year,” said Gaurav Kumar, CFO Apollo Tyres Ltd.

“Even if we want to travel, we cannot. We are looking at options of virtual launches of products rather than participating in trade fairs, conducting online training programmes rather than people going across and spending time and money on those travels; that will be a reduction,” he added.

He said the company had taken steps to control costs, including nil increments for the year, salary cuts for top management and reducing sales promotion, advertising and promotional expenses.

“But, as we stand today, we are looking at cutting fixed costs by 20%,” he added. “We are fairly comfortable with the liquidity position given the teams’ effort on both sales ánd collection and the borrowings that we have done in recent times, including the equity raise. Material prices continue to be soft which would provide further tailwinds to the margin,” he said.

Apollo Tyres had cut its capital expenditure to the tune of ₹400 crore in FY21 to make sure it was not stressed from a cashflow perspective. Earlier, the company officials said that capital expenditure for FY21 would be in the range of ₹1,400‐1,500 crore. That has now been reduced to ₹1,000-1,100 crore. A similar cut has been announced for the European operations as well.

Going forward, Mr. Kumar opined that FY21 sales would be lower than that of FY20 due to week original equipment business and lack of promising outlook.