Apollo Tyres consolidated Q2 net more than doubles to ₹474 crore

November 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Tyres Ltd. consolidated net profit for the September quarter more than doubled from the year-earlier period to ₹474 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 5% to ₹6,280 crore, the leading tyre manufacturer said in a statement.

The result included one-time exceptional expenditure of ₹12 crore towards employee re-organisation exercise.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to achieving profitable growth, aligned with our long-term vision. Our operations have experienced positive revenue growth, and we are witnessing encouraging signs, particularly from India, indicating further demand improvement in the future,” said Chairman Onkar Kanwar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.