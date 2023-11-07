ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Tyres consolidated Q2 net more than doubles to ₹474 crore

November 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Revenue from operations grew 5% to ₹6,280 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Tyres Ltd. consolidated net profit for the September quarter more than doubled from the year-earlier period to ₹474 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 5% to ₹6,280 crore, the leading tyre manufacturer said in a statement.

The result included one-time exceptional expenditure of ₹12 crore towards employee re-organisation exercise.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to achieving profitable growth, aligned with our long-term vision. Our operations have experienced positive revenue growth, and we are witnessing encouraging signs, particularly from India, indicating further demand improvement in the future,” said Chairman Onkar Kanwar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US