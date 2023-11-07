HamberMenu
Apollo Tyres consolidated Q2 net more than doubles to ₹474 crore

Revenue from operations grew 5% to ₹6,280 crore

November 07, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Tyres Ltd. consolidated net profit for the September quarter more than doubled from the year-earlier period to ₹474 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 5% to ₹6,280 crore, the leading tyre manufacturer said in a statement.

The result included one-time exceptional expenditure of ₹12 crore towards employee re-organisation exercise.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to achieving profitable growth, aligned with our long-term vision. Our operations have experienced positive revenue growth, and we are witnessing encouraging signs, particularly from India, indicating further demand improvement in the future,” said Chairman Onkar Kanwar.

