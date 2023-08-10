ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Tyres consolidated Q1 net more than doubles to ₹397 cr.

August 10, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Tyres Ltd.’s consolidated net profit for the June quarter more than doubled to ₹397 crore due to focus on enriched product and market mix and stable input costs.

Revenue from operations rose 5% to ₹6,245 crore. The result includes exceptional item of ₹13 crore towards employee re-organisation exercise, the tyre maker said in a statement.

“My compliments to the team in Europe for outperforming the market, despite the ongoing challenges. In India we have done well in the key replacement market segment, while focusing on enriching our product and market mix for better profitability, from a long-term perspective,” said Chairman Onkar Kanwar.

