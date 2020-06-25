Apollo Tyres commissions A.P. plant

Chennai

Apollo Tyres Ltd. commissioned the first phase of its greenfield project located in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Spread across 256 acres, this plant will have a capacity to produce 15,000 passenger car tyres and 3,000 truck-bus radials per day. It will target premium OEMs and after-market customers in India.

