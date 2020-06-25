BusinessChennai 25 June 2020 22:26 IST
Apollo Tyres commissions A.P. plant
Apollo Tyres Ltd. commissioned the first phase of its greenfield project located in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Spread across 256 acres, this plant will have a capacity to produce 15,000 passenger car tyres and 3,000 truck-bus radials per day. It will target premium OEMs and after-market customers in India.
