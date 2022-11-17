Apollo Tyres’ Chennai plant bags with Deming Prize

November 17, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

ATL Chennai plant’s unit head C. Thomas Mathew receiving the Deming Prize in Tokyo on November 14

Apollo Tyres Ltd.’s (ATL) Chennai plant has bagged the Deming prize, one of the highest awards for Total Quality Management (TQM).

Unit head C. Thomas Mathew received the award from the Deming Prize Committee in Tokyo on Monday, the tyre manufacturer said in a statement.

The Deming prize was bestowed upon Apollo Tyres’ Chennai plant for achieving outstanding performance by practising TQM, utilising statistical concepts and methodologies based on the company’s excellent business philosophy, and leadership, ATL added.

