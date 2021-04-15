Apollo steps into truck-bus tyre segment in U.S.,Canada

Chennai

15 April 2021 21:15 IST

As part of its North American expansion, Apollo Tyres Ltd. has entered the truck-bus tyre segment in the U.S. and Canada. Earlier, the tyre major launched its comprehensive passenger-vehicle range.

While the PV range was launched under the premium European brand Vredestein, the commercial vehicle range has been introduced under the Apollo brand. Both these launches were preceded by years of in-market research and planning, it said in a statement.

Apollo’s North American range of truck-bus tyres will be produced in Hungary and Chennai. As many as 13 SKUs are planned for this year, which will be expanded to 23 SKUs by second half of 2022, and a total of 45 SKUs covering 90% of the marketplace by 2024.

“Apollo may be a new name in the U.S. and Canada, but we are not a new company. Our market entry in North America is preceded by decades of global commercial vehicle tyre manufacturing and distribution expertise.” said Abhishek Bisht, assistant vice president, Americas, Apollo Tyres.