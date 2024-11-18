ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Radiology Intl acquires U.K.-based InHealth Group’s Radiology Reporting wing

Published - November 18, 2024 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Radiology International (ARI) announced the acquisition of UK-based InHealth Group’s radiology reporting wing for an undisclosed sum.

Apollo Radiology International (ARI) is a premier global teleradiology provider headquartered in India, while InHealth Group is the U.K.’s largest specialist provider of diagnostic and healthcare solutions.

This acquisition will address the critical shortage of radiologists worldwide, enhancing access to quality diagnostic services across the UK and globally, the Apollo Hospitals Group unit said in a statement.

ARI is projected report over two million scans annually, covering 24 countries and continuing to serve over 200 healthcare organisations.

“Apollo Radiology International’s partnership with InHealth represents an essential step forward in our commitment to global health. By combining ARI’s extensive capabilities with InHealth’s deep-rooted connections and standards within the NHS, we are establishing a robust framework for timely, accurate, and quality-focused radiology services,” said Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy.

