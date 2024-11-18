 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo Radiology Intl acquires U.K.-based InHealth Group’s Radiology Reporting wing

Published - November 18, 2024 11:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Radiology International (ARI) announced the acquisition of UK-based InHealth Group’s radiology reporting wing for an undisclosed sum.

Apollo Radiology International (ARI) is a premier global teleradiology provider headquartered in India, while InHealth Group is the U.K.’s largest specialist provider of diagnostic and healthcare solutions.

This acquisition will address the critical shortage of radiologists worldwide, enhancing access to quality diagnostic services across the UK and globally, the Apollo Hospitals Group unit said in a statement.

ARI is projected report over two million scans annually, covering 24 countries and continuing to serve over 200 healthcare organisations.

“Apollo Radiology International’s partnership with InHealth represents an essential step forward in our commitment to global health. By combining ARI’s extensive capabilities with InHealth’s deep-rooted connections and standards within the NHS, we are establishing a robust framework for timely, accurate, and quality-focused radiology services,” said Apollo Hospitals Group Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy.

Published - November 18, 2024 11:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.