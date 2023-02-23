ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospitals to add 2,000 beds in four major cities in 4 years

February 23, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) is planning to add 2,000 beds over the next four years in four major cities with a capex of ₹3,000 crore, said chief operating officer A. Krishnan

“Over the next four years, we are looking at adding 500 beds each in Chennai, Bengaluru, Gurgaon and Mumbai,” he said in an interview.

Mr. Krishnan said AHEL had a clear road map and also a free cash flow of ₹800 crore. The expansion costs would be predominantly funded through internal accruals. AHEL would adopt both organic and inorganic routes for adding 2,000 beds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Currently, AHEL has 10,000 owned and operated beds through 43 owned and five managed hospitals. Of these, 15 are new hospitals with 2,400 operating beds accounting for 24% of the total numbers, he said.

“Over the 24-month period, we are looking at adding beds. There will be two brownfields in Bengaluru, which will give us another 400 beds,” MD Suneetha Reddy said in an earnings call. “Our plan is really to go to 2,000 beds in the next 3 to 4 years with a capital outlay of ₹3,000 crore,” she added.

According to her, Chennai OMR will have a large hospital. More beds in Chennai and Gurgaon would be added FY25 onwards.

Asserting that occupancy across the group during the third quarter was 66% in ‘mature’ hospitals and 62% in ‘new hospitals’, she said, “Our target for the year is 70% and our intention is to take it up to 75% over the next two years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US