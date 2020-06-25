Apollo Hospitals Q4 profit surges

Chennai

25 June 2020

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. reported a 168% growth in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 to ₹206 crore, aided by growth in healthcare services and standalone pharmacies. Total revenue rose 19% to ₹2,572 crore.

Healthcare services revenue grew 19% to ₹2,572 crore led by a growth both in the mature hospitals and new hospitals which grew 3% and 8% Y-o-Y respectively.

SAPs’ revenue grew 33% to ₹1,359 crore. SAP added 86 stores and closed 20 stores for a net addition of 66 stores. The total store network as of March 2020 stood at 3,766 operational stores, said the company in a statement.

“FY2020-21 will be challenging due to COVID-19. COVID has affected not just the Indian healthcare sector but also other sectors and the global economy. The short term may see an adverse impact on aspects such medical tourism but in the longer term, I am sure that the healthcare being a resilient industry will bounce back to its normal growth, said Prathap C. Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals.