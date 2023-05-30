Apollo Hospitals Q4 consolidated net rises 50% to ₹146 cr.

May 30, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) reported consolidated net profit for the fourth-quarter ended March rose 50% year-on-year to ₹146 crore.

The net profit of Healthcare Services (HCS) rose 46% year-on-year to ₹257 crore. while Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd. (AHLL) posted a net loss of ₹23 crore. Apollo HealthCo. (AHL) logged a net loss of ₹89 crore, the hospital major said in a statement.

Revenue from operations grew by 21% to ₹4,302 crore of which HCS accounted for ₹2,195 crore, AHLL ₹309 crore and AHL ₹1,799 crore. The gross merchandise value of Apollo 24/7 was ₹593 crore.

“The results of AHL Lare not comparable with the previous year as it in­cluded COVID­ related revenues , else like for like growth is 23%,” said Group CFO Krishnan Akhileswaran. “The segment should get to 10% Operational EBITDA margins in FY24 and higher in the following year . Also Apollo HealthCo is on track for Q4 FY24 break-even. “

According to him, reve­nue from diagnostic busi­ness is expected to touch ₹500 crore this ﬁscal from ₹383 crore. Besides, the company is focused on improving the occupancy le­vel in hospitals from 65% to 70% in the coming year which should further expand hospital margins

“We are on track to add 2000 beds over the next 4 years with a capital outlay of ₹3,000 crore which should predominantly come from internal accruals,” he added.

As on March, Apollo Hospitals had total 70 hospitals with 9,957 operating beds across the network (including 562 beds in AHLL), out of which 14 hospitals were new with 2,384 operating beds.

The board declared final dividend of ₹9 per share.1

