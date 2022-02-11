Business

Apollo Hospitals Q3 net surges 81%

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) reported consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December surged by 81% to ₹243 crore as a result of strong revival of the non-COVID business.

Revenue rose 32% to ₹3,639 crore. Healthcare services expanded 41% to ₹2,018 crore, while pharmacy business grew by 16%. Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd. (AHLL) posted 59% revenue growth, it said in a statement.

There was strong revival of non-COVID business last quarter, with volumes reaching pre-COVID levels, even in the absence of significant contribution from international patients.


