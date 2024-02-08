Apollo Hospitals Q3 consolidated net up 57% to ₹254 cr.

February 08, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) consolidated Q3 net profit over the year earlier period grew 57% to ₹254 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 14% to ₹4,851 crore, of which the healthcare segment accounted for ₹2,464 crore, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd. (AHLL) ₹338 crore and, Apollo Health Co ₹2,049 crore, marking an increase of 12%, 8% and 17%, respectively, the hospital major said in a statement.

As on December, Apollo Hospitals had 7,911 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds), out of which 2,528 were new with 1,584 occupied beds.

The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 65% (64%), aided by a strong increase in patient flows across hospitals.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹6 share and it will be paid by March 6.