GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo Hospitals Q3 consolidated net up 57% to ₹254 cr.

February 08, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: An airplane flies past an Apollo Hospital building in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: An airplane flies past an Apollo Hospital building in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo | Photo Credit: ADNAN ABIDI

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) consolidated Q3 net profit over the year earlier period grew 57% to ₹254 crore.

Revenue from operations grew 14% to ₹4,851 crore, of which the healthcare segment accounted for ₹2,464 crore, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd. (AHLL) ₹338 crore and, Apollo Health Co ₹2,049 crore, marking an increase of 12%, 8% and 17%, respectively, the hospital major said in a statement.

As on December, Apollo Hospitals had 7,911 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds), out of which 2,528 were new with 1,584 occupied beds.

The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 65% (64%), aided by a strong increase in patient flows across hospitals.

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹6 share and it will be paid by March 6.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.