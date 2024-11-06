 />
Apollo Hospitals Q2 net up 63% to ₹379 cr.

Published - November 06, 2024 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.’s (AHEL) consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose 63% from the year-earlier period to ₹379 crore.

Revenue from operations increased by 15% to ₹5,589 crore, the healthcare major said in a statement.

The healthcare services division’s revenue increased 14% to ₹2,903 crore. Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd posted a 14% growth to ₹404 crore, while Apollo HealthCo Ltd. (AHL) rose 17% to ₹2,282 crore.

Apollo Hospitals announced the expansion of its existing hospital facility in Lucknow to 500 beds by adding another 200 beds, to be developed on their recent acquisition of a 1.2-acre land.

Apollo Hospitals also entered into a definitive agreement to build and operate a 500-bed hospital to be established in Worli, Mumbai.

With these two additions, Apollo Hospitals now has plans to add over 3,512 total beds over the next four years across 11 locations in India at a total cost of ₹6,100 crore, of which ₹1,600 crore have already been incurred. The cost will be met through internal accruals and debt financing.

Moving forward, AHEL mission is simple: to push the boundaries of healthcare and ensure that everyone, regardless of where they live, has access to the best medical services, said its Founder & Chairman Pratap C Reddy.

Published - November 06, 2024 11:56 pm IST

