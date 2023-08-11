Apollo Hospitals Q1 consolidated net slides 47%

August 11, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) reported consolidated net profit for the June quarter slumped 47% from the year earlier period to ₹167 crore on deferred tax credit.

Revenue from operations rose 16% to ₹4,418 crore, of which Healthcare Services accounted for ₹2,294 crore (13%), Healthco ₹1,805 crore (22%) and AHLL (diagnostics and retail healthcare) ₹319 crore (9%).

Healthcare Services posted a net profit of ₹264 crore, while AHLL and Healthco posted a net loss of ₹15 crore and ₹83 crore respectively.

“Apollo Healthco is on track. The offline business will achieve break even in Q4 and online will take another six to eight quarters more. AHLL will achieve breakeven during this fiscal,” said CFO Krishnan Akhileswaran.

He also said that the hospital major was planning to add more than 2,000 beds over the next three to four years and the investment cost would be met through internal accruals and borrowings.

“A new 500-bed facility is coming up in Chennai in the next three years. From FY25, we will be adding 700 beds per year for three years,” he said.

AHEL has a network of 7,798 operating beds, of which 14 were new with 2,380 operating beds. These new facilities have 60% utilisation rate and are expected to witness double digit growth in volumes and improvement in utilisation and profitability growing forward, he said.

