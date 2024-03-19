Apollo Hospitals names Dr. Madhu Sasidhar as President & CEO of Hospital Division

March 19, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Hospitals and Enterprises Ltd. (AHEL) has re-designated its Chief Strategy Officer Madhu Sasidhar as President and CEO of its hospital division from April 1.

Dr Madhu’s appointment is part of a planned transition that has been in effect since October 2023. K. Hari Prasad, the outgoing President of Apollo Hospitals, will be retiring from his position, on March 31, after a 27-year career at Apollo, the healthcare major said in a statement.

In this role, Dr. Madhu will oversee Apollo’s hospital business and will focus on continuing to deliver the best clinical outcomes, coupled with enhancing Apollo’s hallmark patient care and experience.

Prior to joining Apollo, Dr. Madhu had held various roles at Cleveland Clinic, including President of Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital. He is a practising physician with U.S. board certifications in internal medicine, as well as pulmonary and critical care medicine. He was appointed as CSO on October 1, 2023.

“Dr. Madhu brings global experience along with a unique combination of administrative excellence, deep clinical understanding and technology expertise. These will be instrumental in Apollo’s next phase of rapid growth,” said Founder Chairman Prathap Reddy.