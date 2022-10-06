 Apollo Hospitals in pact to buy 60% stake in Kerala First Health Services

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 06, 2022 20:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequent to this acquisition, KFHSL would become a subsidiary of AHEL. The transaction, a combination of primary and secondary capital infusion, is expected to be completed in four weeks. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) has entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of a 60% stake in Kerala First Health Services Pvt. Ltd. (KFHSL), for ₹26.40 crore.

The primary investment will be used to upgrade existing centres, set up new centres, strengthen enterprise platforms, and for digital health initiatives, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consequent to this acquisition, KFHSL would become a subsidiary of AHEL. The transaction, a combination of primary and secondary capital infusion, is expected to be completed in four weeks.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Incorporated during 2005, KFHSL offers quality systems driven ayurveda medical care services under the “AyurVAID Hospitals” brand. Currently, it has eight in-patient hospitals, including 4 hospital-in-hospital units.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app