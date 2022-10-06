Business

 Apollo Hospitals in pact to buy 60% stake in Kerala First Health Services

Consequent to this acquisition, KFHSL would become a subsidiary of AHEL. The transaction, a combination of primary and secondary capital infusion, is expected to be completed in four weeks.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) has entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of a 60% stake in Kerala First Health Services Pvt. Ltd. (KFHSL), for ₹26.40 crore.

The primary investment will be used to upgrade existing centres, set up new centres, strengthen enterprise platforms, and for digital health initiatives, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consequent to this acquisition, KFHSL would become a subsidiary of AHEL. The transaction, a combination of primary and secondary capital infusion, is expected to be completed in four weeks.

Incorporated during 2005, KFHSL offers quality systems driven ayurveda medical care services under the “AyurVAID Hospitals” brand. Currently, it has eight in-patient hospitals, including 4 hospital-in-hospital units.


