Business

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. Q1 net doubles to ₹333 cr.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June 22 has more than doubled to ₹333 crore from ₹107 crore over the year-ago period.

During the quarter, revenue from operations grew to ₹1,530 crore from ₹1,483 crore, it said in a statement.

The company said that the profit for the quarter included deferred taxes of ₹152 crore.

“The first quarter of the new financial year has seen a definitive increase in the demand for non-COVID health services and augurs well for growth this financial year,” said Dr. Pratap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospital Group.

Asserting that they are also preparing to harness the power of 5G in healthcare, he said 5G technology can provide a solid security foundation for sharing vital patient data remotely.

“Out digital healthcare services platform Apollo 24/7 is also progressing faster than planned, with our physical pharmacy network poised to touch 5,000 stores. Apollo Hospitals is now well poised to grow across all verticals this year,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2022 9:23:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/apollo-hospitals-enterprise-ltd-q1-net-doubles-to-333-cr/article65758912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY