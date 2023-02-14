ADVERTISEMENT

Apollo Hospitals consolidated Q3 net slides 33% to ₹162 cr.

February 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The board declares interim dividend of ₹6 per share

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December shrunk by 33% year-on-year to ₹162 crore on account of contraction in Apollo Healthcare and Lifestyle Ltd. (AHLL) and Apollo HealthCo. Ltd.

While AHLL posted a loss of ₹8 crore, Apollo HealthCo. reported a loss of ₹100 crore, AHEL said in a statement.

Overall revenue grew by 19% to ₹4,264 crore, of which healthcare services accounted for ₹2,194 crore, followed by AHLL ₹311 crore and Apollo HealthCo ₹1,758 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Revenue of existing hospitals grew by 9% (10% growth excluding vaccination) while that of new hospitals by 8%. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share and it will be paid on or before March 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US