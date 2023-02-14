HamberMenu
Apollo Hospitals consolidated Q3 net slides 33% to ₹162 cr.

The board declares interim dividend of ₹6 per share

February 14, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December shrunk by 33% year-on-year to ₹162 crore on account of contraction in Apollo Healthcare and Lifestyle Ltd. (AHLL) and Apollo HealthCo. Ltd.

While AHLL posted a loss of ₹8 crore, Apollo HealthCo. reported a loss of ₹100 crore, AHEL said in a statement.

Overall revenue grew by 19% to ₹4,264 crore, of which healthcare services accounted for ₹2,194 crore, followed by AHLL ₹311 crore and Apollo HealthCo ₹1,758 crore.

Revenue of existing hospitals grew by 9% (10% growth excluding vaccination) while that of new hospitals by 8%. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share and it will be paid on or before March 10.

