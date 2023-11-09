Apollo Hospitals consolidated Q2 net rises 17% to ₹249 cr.

November 09, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.’s (AHEL) consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose 17% to ₹249 crore from the year-earlier period.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹4,847 crore from ₹4,251 crore, the healthcare major said in a statement.

The healthcare services division’s revenue increased 12% to ₹2,547 crore. Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd. (Diagnostics and Retail Healthcare) posted a 11% growth to ₹354 crore, while Apollo HealthCo Ltd. (AHL) rose 17% to ₹1,945 crore.

The company said it had earmarked a capex of ₹3,435 crore for the proposed capacity addition of 2,285 beds. On a consolidated basis, the existing capacity stands at 7,860 operational beds, which accounts for 68% of capacity utilisation.

Apollo Hospitals also announced its entry into Pune by entering into binding agreement recently to acquire a 250-bed hospital asset that is expandable to 425 beds. With this expansion, Apollo will have more than l,000 beds in Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune and Nashik.

“We are happy to have announced our new hospitals at Pune and Kolkata, and we are forging ahead with our plans to add 2,300 high-quality beds in key geographies over the next three years,” said Group Chairman Pratap C. Reddy.

This expansion plan is in line with the plan to expand footprint in identified strategic locations to drive continued business growth and cater to the increasing demand for quality healthcare services across the country. The expansion cost would be met through internal accruals and debt financing, the company said.

