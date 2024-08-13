Apollo Hospitals consolidated Q1 net soars 82% to ₹316 cr.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) reported consolidated net profit for the June quarter rose 82% from the year-earlier period to ₹316 crore. Revenue from operations increased 15% to ₹5,086 crore, of which Healthcare Services accounted for ₹2,637 crore (15%), Healthco ₹2,082 crore (15%) and AHLL (diagnostics and retail healthcare) ₹366 crore (15%). Gross Merchandise Value of Apollo 24/7 was ₹695 crore.

Healthcare Services posted a net profit of ₹328 crore, a growth of 24%. AHLL and Healthco net losses narrowed to ₹10 crore (₹15 crore) and ₹13 crore (₹8 crore) respectively, the hospital major said in a statement.

“In Q1, we have seen significant growth and improved the reach of our retail operations. As we continue our growth journey, we remain dedicated to advancing healthcare excellence, implementing innovative solutions, and improving access to the best healthcare services throughout India and beyond,” said Apollo Hospitals Chairman Prathap C. Reddy.

As of June, Apollo Hospitals had 7,942 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 68% (62%), aided by a strong increase in patient flows across hospitals with inpatient volume increasing by 11% and outpatient new registrations by 13%.