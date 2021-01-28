Business

Apollo Hospitals board approves scheme of amalgamation

The Board of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (AHEL) on Thursday approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of its wholly owned subsidiaries — Apollo Home Healthcare (India) Ltd. and Western Hospitals Corporation Pvt. Ltd. — with itself.

The amalgamation is subject to requisite statutory and regulatory approvals and sanction by the respective

shareholders of these, said AHEL in a regulatory filing.

