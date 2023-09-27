Apollo acquires 325-bed hospital in Kolkata for ₹102 cr.

September 27, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Apollo Multi Specialty Hospitals Ltd. (AMSHL), has acquired a 1.4-acre parcel of land with a partially built hospital owned by Future Oncology Hospital and Research Centre in Kolkata’s Sonarpur for ₹102 crore.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s wholly owned subsidiary has acquired the assets relating to the partially built hospital with a total capacity of 325 beds as part of its plan to expand in the eastern region, the Chennai-based company said in a statement.

The first phase of the hospital with 225 beds built over 1.75 lakh square feet would be commissioned in the next 12 months. The acquisition is being fully funded by AMSHL through internal accruals.

“The addition of this new facility is part of our planned capacity expansion across the country,” said Apollo MD Suneeta Reddy.

This is Apollo’s second hospital in Kolkata. As the group’s fifth hospital in the eastern region, the facility further strengthens Apollo’s position there with more than 1,800 beds across Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar and Guwahati.

Over the next three years, Apollo plans to further augment capacity in the East by adding another 700 beds, taking the total bed count in the region to 2,500.

