APM Terminals signs MoU with JNPA to set up container terminal at Vadhavan

January 12, 2024

APM Terminals has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on development of a new container terminal at the proposed mega port project at Vadhavan in Maharashtra.

Located on the west coast at about 150 kms north of Mumbai, Vadhavan Port is expected to be an ambitious and important port project, undertaken by the Government of India. It has natural draft of about 20 metres and will have easy connections to the National Highway Road network and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) rail network.

The project is being implemented through an SPV between JNPA and Maharashtra Maritime Board, who will develop and construct the primary infrastructure. APM Terminals currently operates two important infrastructures in India located at Pipavav and Nhava Sheva.

Mr. Jonathan Goldner, Regional Managing Director APM Terminals Asia Middle East said, “In recent years, APM Terminals has made significant investments at both the existing facilities in India and delivering world class services. We believe that the location of Vadhavan combined with our ability to build and operate leading ports in the world, creates an attractive opportunity to support the growth of the local manufacturers, exporters, importers, and the regional economy in general.”

Unmesh Sharad Wagh IRS, Chairman in Charge, JNPA said, “The Vadhavan Port, situated strategically on the west coast, holds immense potential to emerge as a key player in global trade. Once completed, Vadhavan Port will not only contribute to the growth of the local economy but also position itself as a green fuel hub, embodying sustainability in every aspect.”

To be developed at the cost of US$ over 10 billion [Rs.76,220 crore], the port will have capacity to handle annual cargo of 23 million TEUs/ 254 million tons. It can cater to the larger container vessels of 20,000 TEUs. The project once completed will be one of the 10 largest ports globally and will act as a green fuel hub.

