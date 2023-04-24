ADVERTISEMENT

APM Terminal Pipavav to set up new liquid berth at $90 mn

April 24, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

APM Terminal Pipavav in Gujarat has announced setting up of a new liquid berth at the port at an investment of about $90 million to serve customers better.

Currently, the port has the capacity to handle 2 MMT of liquid bulk. With the new berth, the liquid bulk handling capacity of the port will increase to 5.2 MMT.  Girish Aggarwal, MD – APM Terminals Pipavav said, “This investment strengthens our commitment to provide world-class facilities and services to our customers. This expansion is expected to have a positive impact on the economy of the state of Gujarat by boosting trade and commerce.”

“As the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) becomes operational and the government emphasises the use of railways for cargo transportation, APM Terminals Pipavav is well-positioned to solve customers’ needs for sustainable, quicker, and cost-efficient movement of goods from our port,” he further said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US