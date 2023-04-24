APM Terminal Pipavav to set up new liquid berth at $90 mn

April 24, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

APM Terminal Pipavav in Gujarat has announced setting up of a new liquid berth at the port at an investment of about $90 million to serve customers better.

Currently, the port has the capacity to handle 2 MMT of liquid bulk. With the new berth, the liquid bulk handling capacity of the port will increase to 5.2 MMT. Girish Aggarwal, MD – APM Terminals Pipavav said, “This investment strengthens our commitment to provide world-class facilities and services to our customers. This expansion is expected to have a positive impact on the economy of the state of Gujarat by boosting trade and commerce.”

“As the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) becomes operational and the government emphasises the use of railways for cargo transportation, APM Terminals Pipavav is well-positioned to solve customers’ needs for sustainable, quicker, and cost-efficient movement of goods from our port,” he further said.