API unit of Laurus Labs in Hyderabad completes US FDA audit 

Published - September 13, 2024 07:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Laurus Labs’ active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing facility in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley has completed an audit of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) without any observation.

The audit, conducted from September 9-13, concluded with zero Form 483 observations. The inspection focused on evaluating the facility’s adherence to global regulatory requirements and best practices. The facility, located at IKP Knowledge Park, Genome Valley, is instrumental in developing APIs and thus bolstering the company’s ability to deliver high-quality, innovative pharmaceutical solutions to global customers, the company said on Friday.

