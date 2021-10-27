Apex body for cybersecurity missing: Pant

27 October 2021 03:05 IST

There are cybersecurity organisations in the country but no central body responsible for safety in the online space, a top cybersecurity official said.

National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) Rajesh Pant also said the proposed national cybersecurity strategy will address this gap in the security framework.

He said India has excellent organisations and there has been ‘fantastic’ transformation in the cybersecurity space in the country in the last one year. “By and large, a framework is in place but there is no central apex organisation today in terms of allocation of business rules,” he added.

