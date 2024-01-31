GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels fixes IPO price band at ₹147-155

January 31, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd. has announced to open its ₹920-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) on February 5, 2024 in the price band of ₹ 147 to ₹ 155 per equity share of face value of ₹ 1 each. The IPO will close on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Bids can be made for a minimum of 96 equity shares and in multiples of 96 shares thereafter.

The IPO comprises fresh issue aggregating up to ₹600 crore and Offer for Sale aggregating up to ₹320 crore by selling shareholders.  The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from fresh issue towards repayment/ prepayment, in full or in part of certain outstanding borrowings availed by it and balance amount towards general corporate purposes.

The offer for sale comprises sale of equity shares aggregating up to ₹ 296 crore by Apeejay Private Ltd., up to ₹23 crore by RECP IV Park Hotel Investors Ltd. and up to ₹1 crore by RECP IV Park Hotel Co-Investors Ltd.

